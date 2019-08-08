Man who endangered toddler’s life by putting her in tumble dryer to be sentenced

A man convicted of assaulting a toddler by putting her in a tumble dryer will be sentenced on Thursday.

Thomas Dunn, 25, was looking after the 13-month-old girl at his flat in Arbroath, Angus, on January 8 to give her mother a break.

He was convicted of culpable and reckless conduct by putting the child in the dryer and causing the machine to activate.

Following a five-day trial at Dundee Sheriff Court, Dunn was also found guilty of endangering the child’s life by repeatedly striking her on the head and body and striking her against an unknown object or objects.

Dunn, from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, had denied hitting the youngster who suffered a fractured skull.

He will appear at the High Court in Glasgow to be sentenced over the assault which Sheriff Alastair Brown described as “monstrous”.

The sheriff had said he did not feel his sentencing powers were adequate and referred the case to the High Court.