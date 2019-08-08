Forces told not to hand out fixed penalty notices in stalking cases

Officers have been told not to hand out fixed penalty notices in stalking and harassment cases after teenager Shana Grice was fined for wasting police time before she was murdered.

The police watchdog issued the recommendation to the chief constables of all police forces in England and Wales in the wake of the 19-year-old’s killing at the hands of her ex-boyfriend after he spent months stalking and harassing her.

On Thursday the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) published its final report into how officers handled her complaints before she died.

As well as issuing national guidelines to all police forces, the IOPC made a raft of recommendations to Sussex Police – telling it to properly train staff, improve risk assessments, communicate better and use systems correctly.

The College of Policing and National Police Chiefs Council have also been told to get forces to make sure officers and staff have the skills to do their jobs properly when investigating crime.

Michael Lane murdered Miss Grice after she repeatedly reported him to police (Sussex Police/PA)

Miss Grice reported Michael Lane to officers five times in six months but was fined for wasting police time.

The case was closed before her pleas for help were properly investigated.

On August 25 2016, Lane slit her throat before trying to burn her body. He was jailed in 2017 for a minimum of 25 years.

The sentencing judge said officers “stereotyped” Miss Grice before her death and failed to take her reports seriously.

Two of 14 officers and staff investigated by the IOPC over Miss Grice’s death were made the subject of publicly-held disciplinary proceedings.

Both left Sussex Police before the hearings were due to take place.

Pc Jon Barry Mills was banned from ever working as a police officer again but will keep his pension.

His tribunal, held in his absence, found he committed gross misconduct when he ignored Miss Grice’s repeated stalking reports and his actions may have “ultimately contributed” to the circumstances of her death.

Former Pc Trevor Godfrey, who accused Miss Grice of wasting officers’ time five months before she was murdered, was told at his tribunal that while his actions were serious, they did not amount to gross misconduct.

Trevor Godfrey, who dealt with Miss Grice’s case while an officer at Sussex Police, retired before facing a tribunal (Ryan Hooper/PA)

He retired before facing the misconduct proceedings but the finding meant he would not have been sacked had he still been a serving officer.

During the hearing, Mr Godfrey stood by his treatment of Miss Grice, which included making an 84-second phone call to her to tell her she would be fined for wasting police time over the harassment allegations. The decision was ratified by police bosses.

Miss Grice’s parents Sharon Grice and Richard Green described the hearing as “a sham”, claiming the tribunal’s panel allowed a “wholesale character assassination” of their daughter.

They added: “Godfrey’s testimony only proved his discriminatory attitude, even accusing Shana of coercing Lane.

“What message does this give to other officers? Even more importantly, what message does it send to victims?

“We are disgusted and feel thoroughly let down by the process. There is no justice.”

An unnamed sergeant who supervised the initial investigation on Lane was given a written warning after allegations against him were proven during a private misconduct meeting.

The IOPC decided this officer’s conduct did not warrant being discussed in a public hearing so recommended the matter was dealt with behind closed doors.

Three more officers and three staff have already been handed “management advice and further training”, while no further action will be taken over the other five officers investigated.

Earlier this year an independent report found the force’s approach to investigating stalking and harassment cases was not consistent or effective.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services also said police forces were “not protecting victims” from stalkers in its findings.

IOPC regional director Sarah Green said: “It is vitally important that as part of our work, good practice is recognised and shared, while shortcomings, be it in policies, systems or training, are identified and improved.”