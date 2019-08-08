Flooded tunnel causes severe disruption on Scotland’s rail network

Rail passengers have faced severe disruption between Edinburgh and Glasgow as firefighters drain a flooded tunnel.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews spent most of Thursday at the Winchburgh Tunnel near Broxburn in West Lothian after 50mm of rainfall in the area the previous day.

It has resulted in trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow and Dunblane being delayed or cancelled for almost 24 hours.

Liam Sumpter, route director for Network Rail Scotland, said: “We are working as quickly as possible to reduce the water levels so we can inspect the tracks for damage and clear out any sludge or debris that may affect the signalling systems.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this incident has caused our customers and will get services back on the move as soon as possible.”

ScotRail tweeted to say it was “expecting disruption to services through Winchburgh to continue for the rest of the day”.

SFRS group manager David Murdoch aid: “We currently have one fire appliance and one high volume pump in attendance at Winchburgh Tunnel.

“Crews are working in partnership with Network Rail to remove water from the railway line following flooding in the area.”

The forecast is not expected to get any better, with a yellow warning issued for rain on Friday covering most of the UK – with thunderstorms also predicted.

A Met Office spokesman told PA: “Edinburgh saw about 34mm of rain in about three hours yesterday afternoon and evening.

“Another 20-30mm of rain could fall from around 6am on Friday until lunchtime. A few showers are likely to follow into the afternoon.

“There is the risk of heavy and possibly thundery slow-moving showers across Edinburgh through Saturday, giving further rainfall accumulations.”

On Wednesday evening, a man was filmed cycling through floodwater at the roundabout off Eastfield Road, near Edinburgh Airport.

Edinburgh City Council transport and environment convener Lesley Macinnes, warned commuters of more problems ahead.

She said: “There’s no doubt that recent months have brought their fair share of wet, stormy weather, which can have a real impact on the city.

“Our roads and flooding teams have worked extremely hard to limit disruption for the public, ensuring the majority of council services continue as usual.

“It is almost impossible to avoid the negative effects of freak storms such as these but we’re continuously working to better understand the areas most at risk of flooding, and where we can put measures in place to mitigate this.

“I would also encourage the public to follow our advice on protecting their own properties from flooding damage, as well as planning any travel ahead during periods of heavy weather.”