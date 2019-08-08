Eugenie sends birthday wishes to ‘most wonderful’ sister ‘Beabea’

Princess Eugenie and the royal family have sent birthday wishes to Princess Beatrice, who is celebrating turning 31.

Eugenie called her older sister by the nickname “Beabea” and said she was “the most wonderful person, friend and big sister”.

Posting a series of throwback photos on Instagram, Eugenie wrote: “You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister… Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx”

The Duke of York thanked the public for the “lovely birthday wishes” sent to his eldest daughter on Thursday as his Twitter account posted a montage of images including her christening, a day at the races and at Eugenie’s wedding last year.

Beatrice – the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s granddaughter – is now ninth in line to the throne.

She was born fifth in line to the throne on August 8 1988.

Happy Birthday Princess Beatrice? Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes!#HappyBirthdayHRH @yorkiebea pic.twitter.com/WrBBbfaRG2 — The Duke of York (@TheDukeOfYork) August 8, 2019

Her mother Sarah, Duchess of York also posted family photos to mark the occasion.

Alongside images of the princess as a newborn, as a toddler playing with a sandpit, and as a grown up with the family’s Norfolk terriers, she wrote: “Happy Birthday dearest Beatrice”, alongside two partying face emojis.

The Royal Family’s Twitter account also wished Beatrice a happy birthday.

The princess is dating businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, amid rumours the pair look set to wed.

Wishing Princess Beatrice of York a Happy Birthday! ?? Her Royal Highness is the first child of @TheDukeOfYork and Sarah, Duchess of York and fifth grandchild of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/s903A3oW7D — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 8, 2019

Beatrice, who split from her long-term love Dave Clark in 2016, appeared with Edoardo, who is known as Edo, at a Pitch@Palace event at St James’s Palace in London, hosted by Andrew in June.

The princess, who is not a full-time working royal and is described on Andrew’s website as working in business, hit the headlines with her unusual “pretzel” hat which she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011.

It was likened to everything from a toilet seat to a cat flap and Facebook pages sprung up in its honour, attracting thousands of followers.

Beatrice with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attends a Pitch@Palace event at St James’s Palace (Steve Parsons/PA)

Beatrice auctioned the headwear on eBay for charity, raising more than £81,000 for good causes.

She has a number of royal patronages including Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre.