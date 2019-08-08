Bikers lead cortege at funeral of teenage brothers killed in house incident

Hundreds of motorcyclists have led the cortege ahead of the funeral of two teenagers who died following an incident at a house in Sheffield.

A service to remember Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14, is being held at Grenoside Crematorium in the city on Thursday.

Around 300 motorbikes led the hearse into the grounds along with two Lamborghini sports cars. The family said both boys had an interest in bikes and cars.

Police were called to a semi-detached house in the Shiregreen area in May.

Detectives have given no indication about the nature of the incident, but have confirmed it was confined to one property and was not a shooting.

The boys’ mother Sarah Barrass will go on trial later this year charged with murdering her sons.

Brandon Machin is also accused of murdering the boys.

Both are in custody and neither was at the funeral service.

The bikes assembled for the service following an appeal for riders to come forward and support the family.

They included lavish three-wheelers as well as scooters, with some revving their engines in respect as they followed the hearse, which carried one large white coffin with the boys’ names on each side.

Hundreds of mourners packed the chapel at the crematorium with many listening to the service outside in the sunshine.

Friends and family gave emotional tributes to the brothers.

Matthew Saunders said: “I hope they’re smiling in the sunshine. I hope they’re always together. I hope they’re full of love together.”

Mr Saunders said they were all “trying to make sense out of something that will never make sense”.

Danielle Baines told the mourners: “Words can’t describe how proud I am of these two boys. They were happy, funny, bright boys.

“More importantly, they were caring and polite.”

She said she would remember the “joy and happy times they brought to our lives”.

The coffins were brought into the chapel to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud and the service – which was conducted by the crematorium’s vicar, Lisa Scott – also featured Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again and Happier, by Marshmello.