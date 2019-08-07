What the papers say – August 8

The Brexit blame game continues to make headlines in Thursday’s papers, with space also given to creatures who may be living on the Moon.

The Independent leads by saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson supported a plan to deploy UK troops to Yemen when he was the foreign secretary.

The i reports that holiday makers could be in for a trying time just getting a flight, while the Daily Mail covers similar ground.

Thursday's front page: Summer of air chaos as Ryanair pilots vote for strike action and British Airways faces IT nightmare #tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/66xYpKX8by — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 7, 2019

High rents and house prices are to blame for the huge number of young adults still living with their parents, according to The Times.

The Times 8/8/2019Prolific British conman Mark Acklom, alias Marc Ros Rodriguez, who has been arrested in Switzerland after over two years the run, pictured with his wife Maria Yolanda Ros Rodriguez. Photo : Tim Stewart News Limited. #thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/JdchyVmWj1 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 7, 2019

The Daily Express says there are steps people can take to help prevent getting dementia.

Tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage – Study proves you can fight off dementia – Secret of the perfect retirement – Holiday horror: Missing British scientist #NatalieChristopherfound dead in ravine – Queen facing crisis over #Corbyn's demand to be PM#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0g1wWT4Eih — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 7, 2019

The Guardian leads with rebel MPs working on a new plan to stop Mr Johnson pursuing a no-deal Brexit on October 31 that involves forcing parliament to sit through the autumn recess.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 8 August 2019: New rebel bid to halt no deal amid fury at PM’s enforcer pic.twitter.com/BJQTLrv3Yp — The Guardian (@guardian) August 7, 2019

Labour’s John McDonnell and party leader Jeremy Corbyn are very determined to stop a no-deal Brexit, the Daily Telegraph says.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'MCDONNELL: I'LL SEND CORBYN TO PALACE TO STOP NO-DEAL BREXIT' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/TPzJ1n8xhg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 7, 2019

The Sun leads with tiny creatures who may, or may not, be living on the Moon.

Tomorrow's front page: 'A colony of microscopic pigs is living on the Moon, scientists reveal' https://t.co/wEKEVrXDKN pic.twitter.com/UCTzEtTFEv — The Sun (@TheSun) August 7, 2019

The Daily Mirror reports on an ex-gamekeeper who “runs trips for rich to kill defenceless animals”.

And the Daily Star features the cast of Friends with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added in, because he says he learned to speak English by watching the 90s sitcom.