Two injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery
One man has been arrested.
Two men have been injured after a car hit pedestrians outside Belfast City Cemetery, police said.
A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police are at the scene of a collision on Whiterock Road in west Belfast.
“It’s understood a vehicle struck a number of people outside the cemetery shortly after midday.”
The statement added: “It’s understood two males have been injured in the collision outside the city cemetery.
“The extent of their injuries is unknown at present.”
