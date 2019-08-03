Menu

Two injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery

One man has been arrested.

Two men have been injured after a car hit pedestrians outside Belfast City Cemetery, police said.

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Police are at the scene of a collision on Whiterock Road in west Belfast.

“It’s understood a vehicle struck a number of people outside the cemetery shortly after midday.”

The statement added: “It’s understood two males have been injured in the collision outside the city cemetery.

“The extent of their injuries is unknown at present.”

