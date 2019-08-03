The Duchess of Sussex is celebrating her 38th birthday on Sunday and it is her first as a mother.

No details have officially been released about how Meghan will mark her big day, and if she will be spending it privately at home with the Duke of Sussex and baby Archie.

Meghan and Harry’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May.

If it is to be a family day, then it will be in contrast to how she spent her last birthday as a newlywed which was at the wedding of Harry’s old friend Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks in Surrey.

Harry reportedly whisked Meghan to Africa for her 36th birthday (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Harry reportedly whisked Meghan away for a romantic break in Africa to mark her 36th birthday, flying to Botswana.

Meghan has been making her mark since joining the Royal Family last year in a lavish ceremony that was watched by an estimated television audience of hundreds of millions.

Her latest project has been as guest editor of Vogue magazine’s September issue when the former actress was five months’ pregnant with Archie.

The front cover features 15 women who inspire the duchess with a small mirror also featured on the front so each reader could be included in the tagline Forces For Change.