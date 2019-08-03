Talks aimed at averting Heathrow Airport strikes to resume

Crucial talks aimed at averting strikes by thousands of workers at Heathrow Airport resume on Saturday, with time running out to prevent industrial action going ahead.

The airport has already cancelled 172 flights on Monday and Tuesday because of the planned 48-hour stoppage by members of Unite.

Union leaders met Heathrow management under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas until 11pm on Friday, and the talks resume on Saturday.

Unite’s members voted by almost 9-1 to reject a pay offer Heathrow said was worth 7.3% over two and a half years.

More than 170 flights have already been cancelled next week in anticipation of the strike (Steve Parsons/PA)

An airport spokesman said: “We have activated contingency plans which will keep the airport open and safe on both strike days.

“We expect security queue times to be slightly longer than normal and advise passengers to check our website for detailed information on how to prepare for their flights and when to arrive at the airport.

“As part of our plans, we are working with airlines to proactively consolidate flights and rebook passengers onto alternative services in advance.

“We also advise passengers to contact their airlines for the latest information, as well as follow our Twitter and Facebook accounts for further updates.”

More strikes are planned on August 23 and 24 if the dispute is not resolved.