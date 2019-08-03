Advertising
In Pictures: Thousands turn out for Belfast Pride parade
Irish premier Leo Varadkar was taking part in the procession for the first time.
Irish premier Leo Varadkar took part in Belfast’s Pride parade for the first time.
The Taoiseach joined thousands of people attending the march in the city centre. His presence will be seen as significant as same-sex marriage remains a contentious political issue in Northern Ireland.
