In Pictures: Thousands turn out for Belfast Pride parade

Irish premier Leo Varadkar took part in Belfast’s Pride parade for the first time.

The Taoiseach joined thousands of people attending the march in the city centre. His presence will be seen as significant as same-sex marriage remains a contentious political issue in Northern Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (second left) before the start of the Belfast Pride parade (Niall Carson/PA)

A member of the PSNI and Irish Garda take a selfie together at the start of the parade (Niall Carson/PA)

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane, front, was also among those in attendance (Niall Carson/PA)

A drag artist wears a costume with the words ‘Oct 21’ sewn in – the date where the abortion and equal marriage commitments in the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill will become law unless the Northern Ireland Executive has been re-established by then (Niall Carson/PA)

Crowds watch as members of the BBC march for the first time (Niall Carson/PA)

People pass the Albert Memorial Clock during the procession (Niall Carson/PA)

