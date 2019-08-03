Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Thousands turn out for Belfast Pride parade

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Irish premier Leo Varadkar was taking part in the procession for the first time.

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane

Irish premier Leo Varadkar took part in Belfast’s Pride parade for the first time.

The Taoiseach joined thousands of people attending the march in the city centre. His presence will be seen as significant as same-sex marriage remains a contentious political issue in Northern Ireland.

Belfast Pride 2019
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (second left) before the start of the Belfast Pride parade (Niall Carson/PA)
Belfast Pride 2019
(Niall Carson/PA)
Belfast Pride 2019
A member of the PSNI and Irish Garda take a selfie together at the start of the parade (Niall Carson/PA)
Belfast Pride 2019
Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane, front, was also among those in attendance (Niall Carson/PA)
Belfast Pride 2019
(Niall Carson/PA)
Belfast Pride 2019
(Niall Carson/PA)

Advertising

Belfast Pride 2019
A drag artist wears a costume with the words ‘Oct 21’ sewn in – the date where the abortion and equal marriage commitments in the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill will become law unless the Northern Ireland Executive has been re-established by then (Niall Carson/PA)
Crowds watch the parade
(Niall Carson/PA)
Crowds watch as members of the BBC march for the first time
Crowds watch as members of the BBC march for the first time (Niall Carson/PA)
People pass the Albert Memorial Clock in Belfast city centre
People pass the Albert Memorial Clock during the procession (Niall Carson/PA)
Belfast Pride 2019
(Niall Carson/PA)
Members of the PSNI and Irish Garda march
Members of the PSNI and Irish Garda march (Niall Carson/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News