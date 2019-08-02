Shoreham air disaster probe will not be reopened

Accident investigators will not reopen their inquiry into the Shoreham air disaster following a request to review their findings after the acquittal of pilot Andrew Hill.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was presented with further material in June regarding the potential effects of G-forces on Mr Hill.

The crash in August 2015 left 11 people dead (Sussex Police/PA)

A spokesman for the AAIB said it has decided not to reopen its investigation after considering the material “very carefully”.

The AAIB added that it also commissioned an independent review of analysis of human factors from its original inquiry, and the results confirmed the findings of its final report published in March 2017 “remain valid”.