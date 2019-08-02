Queen’s grandchildren frolic at equestrian event

Ice creams and a bouncy castle proved irresistible for some of the Queen’s great grandchildren when they spent a hot summer’s day enjoying themselves.

Savannah and Isla Phillips romped with their dad Peter Phillips when he took them to the Festival of British Eventing with their mother Autumn.

Peter Phillips played with his children Isla and Savannah (Steve Parsons/PA)

And Peter’s sister Zara Tindall was also spotted with her two daughters touring the event in Gloucestershire which celebrates all things equestrian.

Peter horsed around with his children giving both a piggy back ride and also grappled with seven-year-old Isla as her big sister watched.

Savannah, aged eight, later gave her younger sibling a ride on her back as the pair, both wearing matching dungarees, laughed.

Savannah gives her sister Isla a piggy back (Steve Parsons/PA)

The foursome enjoyed the warm weather and stopped at an ice cream van where Peter paid for sweet treats for the children.

Zara’s four-year-old daughter Mia played on a bouncy castle and her little sister, 13-month-old Lena, braved the attraction, striding across the colourful inflatable.

Later the toddler was spotted in the arms of mother Zara, a leading equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

Zara Tindall with her baby daughter Lena (Steve Parsons/PA)

The three-day festival which began on Friday is staged on the Gatcombe Park estate of Peter and Zara’s mother the Princess Royal, a former equestrian who also represented Britain at Olympic level.