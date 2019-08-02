In Pictures: RAF Chinook joins efforts to shore up dam

Critical work to shore up a dam damaged by severe downpours is continuing amid fears it may collapse.

An RAF Chinook was called in to drop sandbags on the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in Derbyshire, with engineers said to be “very concerned” about the integrity of the structure.

The dam towers above the town of Whaley Bridge, and thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes for an unknown length of time due to the risk of flooding.

The damage to the dam wall is clearly visible and it has put the integrity of the entire structure at risk (Danny Lawson/PA)

The dam is a short distance from homes and businesses in Whaley Bridge, and if the structure is breached the entire area could be flooded (Danny Lawson/PA)

Firefighters have been assisting engineers working at the top of the dam wall to assess the damage and plan how to repair it (Danny Lawson/PA)

Firefighters on inflatable boats approached the top of the dam to assist with repairs (Danny Lawson/PA)

The RAF Chinook has been placing one-ton bags of sand on top of the damage (Yui Mok/PA)

The Chinook crew was assisted on where to drop the bags by firefighters positioned on the dam wall (Yui Mok/PA)

It is hoped the sandbags will shore up the structure while water levels in the reservoir continue to drop (Danny Lawson/PA)

Firefighters have also been using pumps to lower water levels in the reservoir, reducing pressure on the dam (Danny Lawson/PA)

In Whaley Bridge, roadblocks have been put in place after the town was evacuated (Danny Lawson/PA)