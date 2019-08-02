Menu

In Pictures: RAF Chinook joins efforts to shore up dam

UK News | Published:

The dam holding back Toddbrook Reservoir was damaged during recent severe weather.

Dam repairs

Critical work to shore up a dam damaged by severe downpours is continuing amid fears it may collapse.

An RAF Chinook was called in to drop sandbags on the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in Derbyshire, with engineers said to be “very concerned” about the integrity of the structure.

The dam towers above the town of Whaley Bridge, and thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes for an unknown length of time due to the risk of flooding.

Dam repairs
The damage to the dam wall is clearly visible and it has put the integrity of the entire structure at risk (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dam repairs
The dam is a short distance from homes and businesses in Whaley Bridge, and if the structure is breached the entire area could be flooded (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dam repairs
Firefighters have been assisting engineers working at the top of the dam wall to assess the damage and plan how to repair it (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dam repairs
Firefighters on inflatable boats approached the top of the dam to assist with repairs (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dam repairs
The RAF Chinook has been placing one-ton bags of sand on top of the damage (Yui Mok/PA)

Dam repairs
The Chinook crew was assisted on where to drop the bags by firefighters positioned on the dam wall (Yui Mok/PA)
Dam repairs
It is hoped the sandbags will shore up the structure while water levels in the reservoir continue to drop (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dam repairs
Firefighters have also been using pumps to lower water levels in the reservoir, reducing pressure on the dam (Danny Lawson/PA)
Whaley Bridge
In Whaley Bridge, roadblocks have been put in place after the town was evacuated (Danny Lawson/PA)
Whaley Bridge
Residents were advised to leave their homes, with no information on when it might be safe to return (Danny Lawson/PA)
