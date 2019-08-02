Edinburgh’s festival season gets under way

Festival season gets under way in Edinburgh on Friday, with thousands of performers and visitors set to take over the Scottish capital for the annual arts extravaganza.

Comedy, music, theatre and dance will all be on offer as part of the Edinburgh International Festival (EIF) and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe which run until August 26.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform classic Hollywood scores at a free concert at Tynecastle Park stadium on Friday evening to open the EIF.

The Black Blues Brothers perform on Calton Hill (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish Ballet will stage its version of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible and there will be shows by Sir Ian McKellen and Stephen Fry.

The Fringe programme features a host of comedy favourites including Frank Skinner, Eddie Izzard and Russell Howard.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will add to the entertainment with nightly performances on Edinburgh Castle esplanade until August 24.

A performer from Trinidad and Tobago during a Tattoo rehearsal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Advertising

Producers said this year’s theme, Kaleidoscope, is designed to showcase the brilliant uniforms, costumes and formations that make the Tattoo world-famous.

Police Scotland said officers have been working with festival security staff to ensure a safe and enjoyable festival season for everyone.

They said the community could help by reporting any suspicious activity.

Inspector Derek Callan said: “We all have a vital role to play in disrupting crime and I’d like everyone to have the confidence to tell us of anything that seems out place, unusual or doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life.

“Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them.

“If you see us in and around the festivals, there is nothing to worry about, come and say hello and talk to the officers to find out more.”