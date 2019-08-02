Boris Johnson discusses trade and security in phone call with Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed issues including “trade, 5G and global security” in their latest phone call, the White House said.

The two men are expected to meet later this month at the G7 gathering of world leaders in Biarritz.

It was the second call between the two leaders in the space of a week, after an earlier conversation on July 26.

The mention of 5G in the call comes after the UK Government postponed a decision on Chinese firm Huawei’s involvement in the infrastructure for the next generation of mobile technology.

In one of the final acts of Theresa May’s administration, former culture secretary Jeremy Wright said the Government is “not yet in a position” to decide what involvement Huawei should have in the UK’s 5G network and is still seeking clarity on the implications of US action against it.

Mr Trump effectively banned Huawei from trading with US companies without approval in May over concerns about the security of its 5G equipment and alleged links to the Chinese government, although he subsequently eased some of the restrictions.

A White House spokesman said: “President Donald J Trump spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday to discuss areas of further co-operation, especially relating to trade, 5G and global security.

Advertising

“The president reiterated his strong appreciation for the special relationship between the United States and United Kingdom and noted he is looking forward to meeting with the Prime Minister at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, later this month.”

The president has repeatedly praised the new Prime Minister, claiming people call Mr Johnson “Britain Trump” because of their similar styles.

In their previous call, the pair discussed the “unparalleled” trade opportunities offered by Brexit and also tensions with Iran.

Mr Trump told reporters the UK and US are working on “a very substantial trade agreement”.