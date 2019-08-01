Advertising
In Pictures: Best of British on show at Countryfile Live
Presenters of the hit BBC show joined fans for the event.
Countryfile fans have descended on Oxfordshire’s spectacular Blenheim Palace to celebrate all things nature.
Running across four days, Countryfile Live will see visitors take part in a range of outdoor pursuits and meet the stars of the popular BBC show – all the while hoping the weather holds out.
Here’s a look at some highlights as the festival got under way:
