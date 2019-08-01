‘Complete chaos’ after heavy downpours cause widespread flooding

Heavy downpours have brought flooding and scenes of “complete chaos” to parts of the UK.

Flooding due to sustained rain disrupted all lines on the railway between Manchester Airport and Wilmslow early on Thursday, according to train operator Northern.

A major incident was declared late on Wednesday in Poynton, Cheshire, due to “severe flooding” and local groundwork landscaper Adam Wainwright described the aftermath as “complete chaos”.

He said: “We had flash flooding and heavy rain.

“There have been houses where the flood has had an effect, and it has just ripped through the houses. The water has just gone through the front door and out the back.”

A sinkhole caused by flooding in the garden belonging to Simon Howcroft in Poynton, Cheshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A bridge which partially collapsed due to the flooding in Poynton caused a nearby tree to fall into Simon Howcroft’s garden, where a sinkhole also opened up.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said firefighters, emergency services personnel and staff from Highways England were helping those affected, with a rest centre established at Poynton Civic Hall.

Flooding update: It's been confirmed that the localised flooding affecting parts of Cheshire has largely subsided. Firefighters were called to 35 incidents in the Bollington, Poynton and Wilmslow between 4pm and midnight last night. For more details – https://t.co/M0x3K7Vm4q pic.twitter.com/Nvt9B6Er3W — Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (@CheshireFire) August 1, 2019

CFRS added: “Please bear with us, crews and police officers are working very hard to get to those in need and the most vulnerable in our communities.”

Police urged people not to ignore “road closed” signs by driving or walking through water.

“Your car could become submerged and the road underneath could have collapsed, putting you in danger,” the Macclesfield North and Poynton Police Twitter account said.

ROAD CLOSED: Street Lane, Cawley Lane/Skelhorn Green Lane all still closed and will remain closed until water stops flowing off the fields. Please do not risk your life or vehicle traveling through the flood water. Raised manhole covers and debris are likely to be underneath. pic.twitter.com/RySRQfUjOv — Poynton West and Adlington Police (@PoyWstAdlPol) August 1, 2019

Poynton Fire Station said its crews had handled call-outs to 20 incidents including to help people stranded by flooding.

By the early hours, crews had finished a seven-hour stint involving rescues, salvage operations and incidents involving electrics and floodwater.

A firefighter carries a child through floodwater in Poynton, Cheshire, where a major incident was declared late on Wednesday after heavy rain caused severe flooding (@PoyntonFS/PA)

Mr Wainwright, 36, a local groundwork landscaper from Poynton, rounded up some friends and got into his digger as the flooding spread.

From about 4pm to 2am, they went to different bridges in the area and cleared away debris to try to help the water flow so people could get to their homes.

Anyone else still flooded in poynton?? Making our way round to anyone that needs any help. Main culvert out of poynton has been unblocked by Adam Wainwright and Cōôper Austin Llôyd heroes! We have a pump with us for any houses still flooded x Posted by Katherine Wainwright on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

He said: “We were stumped by the levels of the water. We pushed the machine to its limits and the we pushed ourselves. We did what we could to try and get it flowing. At the end of the day, we are a community that comes together at a time like this.”

A busy day for Charlie Watch, first on scene to a major flooding in Poynton which progressed to a Major Incident. Crews from across @cheshirefire working hard to protect homes. #poynton #flooding pic.twitter.com/sywX516ayF — Wilmslow Fire Station (@WilmslowFS) July 31, 2019

Mr Wainwright said the water levels at the bridge near Poynton industrial estate looked like it was about “two metres-plus” high and that he and his small team went “as far as they could go” to clear the debris.

He said: “It was tricky but, at the end of the day, we just got on with it. The thing we look at is safety. We stayed on the footpath and did not go into the river.”

He said a bridge had collapsed near Dickens Lane and Waterloo Road the areas was “knee-deep in thick black sludge with a gaping hole in the road and a gas main suspended in mid-air”.

Workers look at the partially collapsed bridge in Poynton, Cheshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police in nearby Wilmslow also said officers were “dealing with flooding” and had evacuated affected residents, with Oakenclough Children’s Centre open as a rest centre.

The Environment Agency said its teams were out in Cheshire, Derbyshire and Greater Manchester, where intense rainfall had caused flooding and disruption on Thursday.

It urged people to say away from swollen rivers and to avoid driving through flood water.

It issued a series of flood warnings covering central, north-west and north-east England.

Our teams are out in Cheshire, Derbyshire and Greater Manchester where intense rainfall has caused flooding and disruption. Please stay away from swollen rivers and avoid driving through flood water. Visit our website for updates: https://t.co/OkRQsKNblD pic.twitter.com/e2y8MqTVG6 — Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) August 1, 2019

The Met Office said it should be a “much drier picture” across England on Thursday.

Forecaster Luke Miall said only sporadic rain was likely in central and western Scotland and northern England, possibly as far south as Yorkshire.

He said: “There may be some showers but they’re likely to not be as frequent nor as significant as the last few days.”

Afternoon plans? Many places will be dry with sunny spells, but there will be some scattered heavy showers ?️ around pic.twitter.com/Yo01VnBOwI — Met Office (@metoffice) August 1, 2019

South-west England and parts of Wales may also see occasional showers, he added.

Cheshire East councillor Jos Saunders said there had been “dreadful problems” with the roads, some of which were “completely” flooded.

She said: “We have got roads where the water was waist-deep, and unfortunately this is the second time in three years it has flooded.”

Stockport councillor Steve Gribbon, who is also a watch manager with the Greater Manchester Fire Service, said areas such as Stockport, Bramall and Cheadle Hulme had also been hit.

After going past the swollen River Goyt, he said: “I was amazed by how much has come down. It was about two metres higher than it normally is.

“The river is not normally that wide and it was about twice the width.”

Footage of the river Goyt near to @stockporthydro a couple of minutes ago. Please take extra care near open water. Thanks. #watersafety #Marple @manchesterfire @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/7YOhDoHWYq — Cllr Steve Gribbon (@sgribbonlibdems) July 31, 2019

A Cheshire East Council spokesman: “Overnight, we have responded to more than 150 highways-related flooding calls and today we will be inspecting our roads, clearing any debris and responding to further requests for assistance.”