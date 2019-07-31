Three hurt in gas blast at flats

Three people have been injured in a gas explosion at a block of flats.

The blast damaged a wall of the building in Garratt Lane, Wandsworth, south London, at around 7.25am on Wednesday.

Emergency crews are working at the scene, where a cordon has been put in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Metropolitan Police Sergeant John Nicolaou said: “At this stage we believe up to three people have been injured as a result of what is believed to be a gas explosion.

HUGE explosion on corner of Garratt Lane / Burntwood Lane. Looks like someone’s flat has exploded ? #London #BBCNews #Earlsfield pic.twitter.com/98w88QPk4o — Jack Hardman (@jhardmanmusic) July 31, 2019

“We await a full update on their condition.

“The Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course and the gas board are at the scene now.”

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to a suspected gas explosion on Garratt Lane in Wandsworth.

“A ground-floor flat in a three-storey block has been affected. A 25-metre cordon is in place as a precaution.

“Firefighters rescued one man from the affected flat. He has been taken to hospital. A man from an adjacent flat left before the brigade arrived and has also been taken to hospital.”