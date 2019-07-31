Fresh flooding hits UK as authorities issue multiple warnings

Heavy rainfall has brought fresh flooding to parts of the UK as forecasters issued further warnings to the public.

The Environment Agency put out multiple flood warnings and alerts covering central, north-west and north-east England on Wednesday.

With heavy rain continuing today we are reminding people out on the roads to not to drive through #flood waters, it's not worth the risk, as seen in #Leyburn #Yorkshire today. Check your flood risk: https://t.co/BpUpnj1mdd #FloodAware #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/607nXhhfmf — Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) July 31, 2019

Forecasters at the Met Office also issued an all-day yellow warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms, covering a large swathe of England northwards from Manchester, Sheffield and Lincoln.

There could be further impacts resulting from heavy rain today #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/0Koh3UKpGz — Met Office (@metoffice) July 31, 2019

Photos shared on social media showed the aftermath of heavy rain that struck Horwich, Bolton, on Wednesday afternoon.

Jess, 20, was caught in the “mammoth” rain which flooded roads to “shin height”, according to posts she shared on Twitter.

I just got caught in that mammoth rain we just had… Literally, CAUGHT in it – on the streets, half a mile from home. Couldn't find shelter, couldn't stop moving. Then just before home this RIVER formed and it was shin height. LOOK AT YOUR SHIN NOW! THAT BIG!! pic.twitter.com/aplq1DSFmb — Rage ? #i65 (@RageDarling) July 31, 2019

“I had my dog with me and as we crossed the road she almost got swept away, so I had to pull her across to me and pick her up,” she told PA.

“I then waded through the rest of the water, about a foot and a half deep. I’ve never seen water that deep in such a residential area before.”

The youngster, who chose not to reveal her second name, said she told a mother with her child in a pram not to cross the street as it would have been “way too deep”.

Cars were photographed stranded in flood water on the A555 near Handforth, Greater Manchester, following Tuesday’s heavy downpours.

⛈ Heavy rain has caused landslips and flooding in the North West. ⚠️ Please check before you travel @nationalrailenq We know these delays are frustrating. Here's how we respond to landslips to get you moving ASAP: ➡️ https://t.co/XLbfkqSCHH#weather #landslips @TheGNRP pic.twitter.com/sWONLofg7z — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 31, 2019

Rail passengers were also warned that floodwater could affect East Midlands, Northern and TransPennine Express services on Wednesday evening.

The Met Office said 11.6mm of rain fell in the hour up until 2pm at Gringley on the Hill in Nottinghamshire on Wednesday.

At High Mowthorpe in North Yorkshire, a total of 40.2mm fell in the 12 hours up to 2pm.

The Army was drafted in to help with clean-up efforts after storms left scores of homes and businesses flooded and roads and bridges washed away.

Soldiers from 2 Yorks arrived in Grinton, North Yorkshire, after parts of the region had up to 82.2mm of rain in 24 hours on Tuesday.

A soldier from 2 Yorks stacks sand bags in Grinton, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

One 75-year-old woman described how she almost drowned when her pub, the Red Lion Inn in Langthwaite, Richmond, North Yorkshire, was filled by 5ft-high water on Tuesday night.

Rowena Hutchinson told PA on Wednesday that the water came gushing into the pub “like a waterfall”, leaving her submerged up to her chin.

She said: “It’s completely smashed doors off, and a wall has gone. The speed and force of the water was unbelievable, it’s just tossed the doors all over the place.”

As of 5pm on Wednesday, the Environment Agency had issued 14 flood warnings, which advised immediate action due to expected flooding across parts of Cheshire, Derbyshire, Greater Manchester and Leicestershire.

A further 25 flood alerts were issued across central, north-west and north-east England warning residents to be prepared for possible flooding.

A bridge in the Yorkshire Dales (Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team/PA)

Rescuers reported seeing sheds and oil tanks floating down roads as “100 or more” homes in the Yorkshire Dales were deluged on Tuesday.

The fire service received around 115 calls to flooding incidents, while pictures and videos from the village of Cogden Gill showed a bridge used in the 2014 Tour de France in ruins.

The Ard Rock mountain bike event due to take place in Reeth at the weekend was cancelled by organisers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Network Rail said it was working to remove debris from a landslip near Beeston Castle in Cheshire.

Workers remove debris from the line near Beeston Castle (Network Rail/Frank Vincini/PA)

Heavy rain that flooded the railway in locations between Sheffield and Stockport resulted in some lines being blocked, with disruption expected to last until 7pm.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said parts of England had been hit by “a significant amount of rainfall in one day”.

She added: “The heavy showers will continue for a good few hours yet across the northern half of the UK.”

Ms Roberts said showers are expected to ease by the end of Wednesday, leading into a dry night.

Further showers are due on Thursday but they are not expected to be as heavy, with no weather warnings in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms for western Scotland up until the end of Wednesday, which could bring flooding and travel disruption.