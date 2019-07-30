Thunderstorms set to bring flooding and travel disruption

The Met Office has warned that thunderstorms and severe weather across much of the UK could cause flooding in some areas.

Travel disruption is also a possibility as the storms take hold, according to the forecaster.

There is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly” during thundery downpours, with lightning strikes, hail and strong winds all expected.

(PA Graphics)

Power cuts and difficult driving conditions are also possible, and 20mm (0.8in) to 30mm (1.2in) of rain could fall in an hour in some areas.

Met Office severe weather warnings cover large parts of England, Wales and Scotland across Tuesday and Wednesday.

The area covered by Tuesday’s warning has been extended, with storms expected to affect more of the country than previously thought.

A heatwave brought record-breaking temperatures to the UK last week (Jonathan Brady/PA)

More normal conditions are forecast to return from Thursday, with sunny spells and showers forecast for many.

Last week, the UK was basking in a heatwave and a 38.7C (101.66F) reading in Cambridge set a new temperature record, exceeding the previous record of 38.5C (101.3F) measured in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands also broke national heat records last week as extreme weather also gripped large parts of central and western Europe.

Experts warn that global warming, caused by human activities such as burning fossil fuels which are increasing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, is making heatwaves more likely and more intense.