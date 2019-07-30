Pensioner held on suspicion of murder after human remains found in septic tank

Detectives investigating the discovery of human remains in a septic tank have said they believe they are those of a farmer’s wife who disappeared in 1982.

Brenda Venables, 48, was reported missing from the couple’s then home in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, by her husband David.

West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation after the grim find in a septic tank at the address in the Worcestershire village on July 12.

Police investigating the discovery of female human remains, in a septic tank, in #Kempsey, #Worcestershire, on Friday 12 July have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.The 86-year-old man from Kempsey remains in custody at this time helping officers with their enquiries. — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) July 30, 2019

An 86-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

On Tuesday police officers were carrying out searches at the bungalow where Mr Venables, 86, now lives in the village.

Three marked cars including a police van and two unmarked cars were outside the detached property in the usually quiet cul-de-sac, where a red estate car could be seen parked on the driveway.

Officers wearing gloves could also be seen inside the property.

Advertising

Police would not be drawn on activity at the scene other than to say it was “a line of investigation”.

A force spokesman said detectives were still awaiting DNA results but “the general circumstances lead us to believe” that the remains are likely to be those of Brenda Venables.

In May 1982, Mr Venables told the Worcester News: “I just woke up to find that she had gone.

“She has never done anything like this before and I haven’t the faintest idea what has happened to her.”

It is understood the remains were discovered after the tank was drained during routine maintenance.

Police said the formal identification process was likely to take a few weeks.