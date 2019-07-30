Menu

MP left with concussion after chair accident

Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns posted a photo of herself in a neck brace.

Andrea Jenkyns

An MP has been left with whiplash and concussion after swinging on a chair during a meeting.

Andrea Jenkyns, Tory MP for Morley and Outwood, posted a photo of herself in a neck brace after an apparent accident with a chair.

Ms Jenkyns thanked staff at Leeds General Infirmary for their help following her injury.

She tweeted: “That’s the last time I swing on my chair during a meeting! Whiplash and concussion.

“Thanks so much to all the wonderful staff at LGI. #AccidentProneTuesday.”

