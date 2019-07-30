Menu

In video: Who is Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s girlfriend?

UK News | Published:

Boris Johnson and Ms Symonds are the first unmarried couple to officially live in Number 10.

Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds is now living with the Prime Minister at Number 10 Downing Street.

Former Tory spin doctor Ms Symonds and Mr Johnson had been living together at her flat in Camberwell, south London. They are the first unmarried couple to officially live in Number 10.

Here, we take a closer look at the Prime Minister’s girlfriend.

