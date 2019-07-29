What the papers say – July 30

Anonymity for a teenage terrorist, Brexit and a chicken-suited man’s rise up the political pecking order lead Tuesday’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Britain’s youngest terrorist has been granted anonymity for life.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Teenage terrorist can never be named' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/hORqMemlRs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 29, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Brussels that a Brexit deal can be struck if the EU removes the Irish backstop requirement, the Daily Express says.

EXPRESS: Kill backstop and we can do a deal #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/281b2oWCch — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 29, 2019

The i newspaper reports Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Mr Johnson that he is on a “dangerous path” before Brexit.

The Financial Times, The Guardian and The Times report on the pound sterling falling to its lowest level in more than two years on fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Advertising

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 30 July https://t.co/6ON7faRaN4 pic.twitter.com/gUOVDoRwnI — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 29, 2019

GUARDIAN: Pound on the slide as alarm over no-deal Brexit grows #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yGLVD3mL8U — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 29, 2019

Lee Cain, who campaigned in a chicken suit for the Daily Mirror during the 2010 general election, has been appointed Mr Johnson’s director of communications, according to the paper.

Advertising

A former High Court judge has spoken to the Daily Mail about the Carl Beech case.

The Amazon device Alexa has sensors which can be triggered by sounds including lovemaking and loud arguments, The Sun reports.

Tomorrow's front page: Amazon Alexa devices are listening to Brits having sex https://t.co/nTtCryH6xy pic.twitter.com/K9RUr5zBta — The Sun (@TheSun) July 29, 2019

The water authority for millions of people in Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has applied for the first hosepipe ban since 2012, according to the Daily Star. The application comes after sustained downpours in Britain’s north.