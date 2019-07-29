Johnson insists Brexit agreement is possible despite increased no-deal planning

Boris Johnson insisted a Brexit deal can be reached despite ramping up preparations for the UK to leave the European Union without one.

The Prime Minister rejected an assertion from his no-deal planning chief Michael Gove that the Government’s assumption was now that Brussels would not give ground on the terms of a deal.

Mr Johnson said there was a “very good chance we can get a deal” but added that preparations for a no-deal exit were being made with “growing confidence”.

Boris Johnson visits HMS Victorious at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Downing Street indicated that Mr Johnson believed Brussels would blink first in the Brexit stand-off by agreeing to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement to make the wholesale changes requested by the Prime Minster.

On a visit to Faslane naval base in Scotland, Mr Johnson said: “We are aiming for a new deal as I have said and that is what I think we can achieve with good will on all sides.

“But it has been the policy of the Government for a long time now to prepare for no deal, and that is what we are going to do with high hearts and growing confidence, we will prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

“If our friends and partners in Brussels will not change the Withdrawal Agreement, if they will not accommodate the will of Parliament which has said three times now that they cannot accept the backstop, then obviously you would expect us to get ready and that is what we will do.”

Advertising

A Number 10 spokeswoman said Mr Johnson believed that the European Union would eventually agree to rewrite the divorce deal and remove the backstop, the contingency plan aimed at keeping the Irish border open if no alternative can be found.

“He has been clear that the backstop will be abolished”,” the spokeswoman said.

“He remains confident the EU will stop claiming that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be changed but until that happens we must assume there will be a no-deal Brexit on October 31 and the Government’s central focus is preparing for that.”

Advertising

The new Brexit war cabinet was meeting on Monday under Mr Gove as the Prime Minister continued his engagements in Scotland.

The Exit Strategy committee – known as XS – comprises six senior ministers and will meet twice a week.

A major advertising campaign – reportedly costing up to £100 million – is also planned to raise public awareness of Brexit issues.

(PA Graphics)

The new structure of Government committees has been put in place to ensure Brexit is delivered by Halloween, with or without a deal.

The Daily Operations Committee will meet every weekday in the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms – normally used for the Cobra emergency committee – and will be responsible for overseeing all of the Government’s preparations for leaving the EU, and a possible no-deal exit.

The committee will meet for the first time on Tuesday and a Downing Street source said it was being structured in such a way so that the Treasury would be “a motor for delivering Brexit, not the anchor”.

The first Exit Strategy committee, known as XS, will be chaired by Michael Gove in the absence of Boris Johnson (PA)

Downing Street has also announced an Exit, Economy and Trade Committee will be chaired by the Prime Minister and meet regularly.

It will “have a broad remit and will handle write rounds”, particularly focused on Britain’s future relationships around the world.

The XS committee will meet twice a week and will be chaired by Mr Johnson at its next meeting on Thursday.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned Mr Johnson’s plans for the Brexit public information campaign.

What a shameful waste of money – and all while Tory welfare cuts are driving people to foodbanks and public services are still bearing the pain of Tory austerity. https://t.co/q1l2hRyeme — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 29, 2019

After the Daily Telegraph reported that he was planning to spend up to £100 million on the advertising, she said: “What a shameful waste of money – and all while Tory welfare cuts are driving people to foodbanks and public services are still bearing the pain of Tory austerity.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was “disgraceful” to spend the money on advertising for a “totally avoidable” no-deal Brexit while “four million people are in deep poverty”.

“Boris Johnson knows no deal will cost jobs but the Tories only care about the wealthy elite who fund them,” he said.