Eugenie is not pregnant – Duchess of York quashes grandmother-to-be rumours

Sarah, Duchess of York, has quashed rumours she is about to become a grandmother – telling a party in America her daughter Princess Eugenie is not pregnant.

With a microphone in her hand, Sarah addressed a gathering at the home of American businessman Ernie Boch junior and said: “What else can I tell you? No, she’s not pregnant.”

Speaking at the event in the US state of Massachusetts she added, as her audience laughed: “I’m just going through what the journalists say and they’re all here, so I just thought I’d fill it in.”

Eugenie married long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle last October and there has been speculation the couple will be starting a family soon.

Sarah’s impromptu speech was recorded and posted on social media by Kelly Lynch from the online firm Dailybreak, following the Saturday night event at Mr Boch’s estate in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding day in Windsor (PA)

The former member of the royal family also joked about her son-in-law saying: “Jack sells tequila for Casamigos, which we love. It makes me even more of a yummy mummy because I just drink the tequila when I go and sell it.”

The duchess has remained close to her former husband the Duke of York, sharing homes with Andrew in the UK and in Switzerland where they have a luxury chalet.

Sarah told the guests: “Yes I do live in the royal lodge with my handsome prince, who is the best-looking prince of the whole darn lot.”