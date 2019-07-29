Duke of Rothesay to visit UK mainland’s northern-most distillery

The Duke of Rothesay is to visit the UK mainland’s most northerly distillery as part of a visit to the Highlands.

Prince Charles will be taken on a tour of The Wolfburn Distillery near Thurso, Caithness, on Monday.

He will meet with the master distiller and other members of staff.

Wolfburn was first established in 1821, but ceased operating at around 1870.

Plans were unveiled to resurrect the old distillery in 2011 and in January 2013 the new site started production, becoming the most northerly distillery on the Scottish mainland.

Charles’s visit will follow a trip to the offices of Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Limited and SSE Renewables in Wick, to mark the official opening of the project.

Situated eight miles (13km) off the coast of Caithness, its 84 turbines will generate enough energy to power 450,000 homes and will be Scotland’s largest wind farm.