Boris Johnson to officially move in to Number 10 with girlfriend Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson is to officially take up residence in Downing Street, and Number 10 confirmed his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, will be living with him.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The PM is officially moving in today and, yes, his partner will be living there.”

Despite speculation that Mr Johnson may have needed new furniture to be paid for by the state, the spokeswoman said: “There’s no cost to the taxpayer.”

Carrie Symonds was in Downing Street when Boris Johnson made his first speech as Prime Minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ms Symonds, a former Tory spin doctor, will not have any publicly-funded staff working for her, Number 10 indicated.

The spokeswoman said: “In relation to her living at Number 10, there won’t be any additional cost to the taxpayer.”

They will be the first unmarried couple to officially live in Number 10.

The couple had been living together at Ms Symonds’s flat in Camberwell, south London, until a well-publicised row recorded by neighbours last month.

Removal men enter 10 Downing Street the day after Boris Johnson became Prime Minister (Aaron Chown/PA)

As Theresa May left Downing Street last week, removal vans were seen taking away her belongings.

Both Mrs May and former chancellor Philip Hammond left their flats in Downing Street as the handover to Mr Johnson’s new administration took place.