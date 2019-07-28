Advertising
In Pictures: Horse riders take part in historic town festival
The first recorded Riding of the Marches took place in 1682.
Residents of Musselburgh in East Lothian have saddled up for a historic event held as part of the town festival.
The Riding of the Marches was first recorded in 1682 – although the true origins could go back much further, organisers say.
The event traditionally sees participants ride out to mark the town’s boundaries.
The town’s “Honest Lad” Aidan Maguire led the cavalcade of horse riders.
