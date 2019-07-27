Advertising
In Pictures: Comic Con fans dress to impress
Thousands of people are in Manchester for the event.
Sci-fi fans, gamers, comic collectors, movie buffs and anime enthusiasts have descended on Manchester for a Comic Con event.
Thousands of people – many dressed in elaborate costumes honouring their favourite characters – are at Manchester Central for the two-day event, where special guests include Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn from Guardians Of The Galaxy.
