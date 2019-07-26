Advertising
Inflatable killer whale rescued from middle of motorway
The toy is now ‘safe and sound’ in police custody.
Police rescued an unusual intruder on a motorway in Hampshire when an inflatable killer whale was retrieved from passing traffic.
Hants Roads Policing tweeted a picture of the plastic orca, dubbed Kevin, which had landed on the M27 near Fareham.
“Well we’ve had some interesting debris jobs reported on the motorway in the past… but never an inflatable killer whale,” the force said.
Anyone looking for the lost toy can rest assured, however, as officers said it was “now safe and sound” at Havant Police Station.
