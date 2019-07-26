Advertising
Ice cream van brings heatwave relief to airport staff
It came the day after Manchester Airport had experienced temperatures in the mid-30s.
Manchester Airport staff got some much-needed relief from the heat as an ice cream van arrived on the tarmac to deliver treats.
The van was spotted at terminal one of the airport by Twitter user @philipsconnell, who said staff were not paying for their ice creams and that the tab appeared to have been paid for in advance.
He tweeted: “Well done to the bosses at Manchester airport!!”
It came the day after Manchester, like much of the rest of the country, experienced unusually hot weather in a summer heatwave.
Temperatures in Manchester reached highs of 35C (95F) on Thursday, but there was a drop of around 10 degrees on Friday.
