Harry launches £40m sport fundraising campaign with Anthony Joshua

The Duke of Sussex said he has seen lives “not just changed but saved through sport” as he launched a fundraising campaign for deprived youngsters with star boxer Anthony Joshua.

Made By Sport aims to raise £40 million over four years to “champion grassroots sport in the UK” and get more children from poorer backgrounds into athletic pursuits.

The ambitious campaign is fronted by professional boxing duo Joshua and Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams.

Harry, who met young boxers Reahana Gordon and Dantaye Weir Williams, said the funds could help many people who lack purpose, community and human connection.

Former unified heavyweight world champion Joshua said he owed his success to “the discipline, regiment, lifestyle and education I’ve got through the sport”.

He added: “A gang is not just a negative thing. With boxing, that was where I found my gang.

“The gang of people I met through boxing had the same mindset as me – that’s what I love to do.”

Advertising

It is estimated around four million young people in the UK live in poverty, and youths from poorer communities are half as likely to play sport as their wealthier counterparts, according to the campaign.

Prince Harry and Anthony Joshua with young boxers (Made By Sport/PA)

Harry added: “I’ve seen life not just changed but saved through sport.

“In so many communities now, sport is being used as a hook. You get them in and before you know it, after a week or maybe a month, their whole character is changed for the better, and I don’t think you can put a price to that.

“This is about creating a different community, having a purpose and that human connection which too many people nowadays are lacking.”