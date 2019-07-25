What the papers say – July 26

Heat – in Westminster and the wider country – is a dominant theme in Friday’s papers.

The Times leads with the “first big row” within the Conservative party, with Brexiteer Steve Baker “angrily” turning down a role within Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, saying a proposed job in the Brexit department would have left him “powerless”.

The Daily Telegraph carries the headline “Johnson turns up the heat on Europe”, with the new PM telling MPs he was “turbocharging” plans for a no-deal Brexit.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson turns up the heat on Europe' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iU6Kdyi4wy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 25, 2019

However, the Guardian says that Mr Johnson was hoping to hammer out a new Brexit deal over the summer, but the EU reiterated its stance of maintaining Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement.

Guardian front page, Friday 26 July 2019: Brussels rejects Johnson’s plans for new Brexit deal over summer pic.twitter.com/kPtYtJz2P6 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 25, 2019

The Metro leads with two “meltdowns”: a batch of Brussels fury at Mr Johnson’s Brexit plans and the hottest July day recorded in the UK.

The i leads with Mr Johnson planning a “migrant amnesty” for people living in the UK without paperwork.

i: Johnson backs migrant amnesty for 500,000 people in the UK without papers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/HR7YxeDYz6 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelenaLee) July 25, 2019

The Daily Express writes that Mr Johnson is on a “warpath” with the European Union following a “combative” speech in the Commons.

Tomorrow's @Daily_Express #FRONTPAGE – #BorisJohnson on warpath with EU #BorisDay*PM says Brussels won't get £39bn* #Brexit 'make Britain greatest on earth'– Hottest July day ever but misery on railways – Are you missing out on cut-price prescriptions?#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/2eMnewXZyh — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 25, 2019

The Sun carries a fair share of summer-based puns on the front, saying the new PM promises a “golden age” and gave Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a “roasting”.

Tomorrow's front page: Britain basks in hottest July day on record – as Boris promised the nation 'a new golden age' https://t.co/6As4ZVhw3C pic.twitter.com/CfAP81NScQ — The Sun (@TheSun) July 25, 2019

While the Daily Mail says Britain reached “boiling point”.

The 38.1C temperatures lead the Daily Mirror as hundreds of people attempted to storm a lido.

While the Daily Star looks at the impact of the hot weather on sleeping habits, saying that workers will be “turned into zombies”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times beats the heat and reports on the outgoing European Central Bank president Mario Draghi making moves toward a “fresh package of monetary stimulus to boost the ailing eurozone economy”.