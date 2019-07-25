What the papers say – July 25

The beginning of Boris Johnson’s premiership makes the majority of front pages on Thursday, with the recent hot spell also making an appearance.

The Times carries the headline “Johnson’s afternoon of cabinet carnage”, saying that 17 people from the May ministry were shown the door as a new tenant entered Number 10.

The Times 25/7/2019Boris Johnson insisted in his speech outside number 10 yesterday that "the buck stops here".Photo : Times photographer Jack Hill#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/P7MWlA6ygN — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 24, 2019

The Daily Telegraph calls Mr Johnson’s ministerial movement “the biggest Cabinet cull in 60 years”, carrying the quote: “The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts”.

Thursday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “ ‘The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts’ “ #bbcpapers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/EUPa5CrhAI — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 24, 2019

The Guardian calls Mr Johnson’s actions “ruthless”, adding that the new Prime Minister vowed to defy “doubters and doomsters”.

The Guardian front page, Thursday 25 July 2019: Ruthless Johnson takes his revenge pic.twitter.com/dKCCLEtl4l — The Guardian (@guardian) July 24, 2019

While the Financial Times calls the new-look Cabinet “hardcore”.

Advertising

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday July 25 https://t.co/0GPphR63Gf pic.twitter.com/x6TYtV4vWh — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 24, 2019

“All guns blazing”, reads the headline in the Daily Mail, calling the new Prime Minister “barnstorming Boris”.

While the i claims the Brexiteers have “taken over” and the Independent refers to the new Government has “Boris’s Brexit Party”.

Advertising

Thursday's front page: Brexiteers take over the government as Boris Johnson pledges to unite Britain #tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/jjQi3BkUQJ — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 24, 2019

The Metro features a picture of Mr Johnson waving outside Number 10, saying that he “wielded the axe”.

The Daily Mirror claims that Mr Johnson has already made a “gaffe”, reportedly discussing a private conversation he had held with the Queen.

The Daily Express writes that Mr Johnson “stamps his authority in historic clear-out of Cabinet”.

Tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage – #BorisJohnson waves in a new era in historic clear-out of cabinet * Sajid David is chancellor, Priti Patel Home Secretary* #Brexit deadlock 'will be cracked with a better deal'* Social care tops agenda#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/j1NdaurxzF — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 24, 2019

While the Daily Star focuses on the hot temperatures expected on Thursday.