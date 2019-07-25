Love Island contestants reminded of social media ad responsibilities

The advertising watchdog has launched a “survival kit” to help Love Island contestants follow rules when posting ads to their social media followers.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) is partnering with ITV to help the contestants navigate the rules surrounding social media which apply to all influencers and celebrities.

Its guidance comes in the form of an at-a-glance checklist to enable them to be “upfront and clear” with their followers if and when their social media posts are ads.

Both the ASA and the Competition and Markets Authority recommend upfront disclosures such as #ad for posts that have been paid for by a company.

Rules have always required ads to be “obviously identifiable”, and the watchdogs have said that consumers should not have to “play detective” to work out if a message is commercial.

The ASA said it would also contact the talent agencies that represent contestants to make them fully aware of the advertising rules and their responsibilities in helping their clients stick to them.

ASA chief executive Guy Parker said: “Our checklist is a quick and effective way of helping Love Islanders ensure their social media posts stick to the rules and avoid misleading their followers.

“Our message is simple: make sure you’re upfront and clear when you’re being paid to post.”

Over the last few years, posts from high-profile influencers including Louise Thompson, Millie Mackintosh, and Marnie Simpson have been subject to ASA action.