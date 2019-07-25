In Pictures: Record temperatures delight sunseekers

As the UK recorded its hottest day ever for July, millions of people were left looking for effective ways to cool down.

While the current weather pattern driving hot air from the south will have delighted many sunseekers, there were warnings the sweltering temperatures could spark thundery downpours and flash flooding.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms was issued for most of England except the South West, and parts of Scotland from 3pm on Thursday until 4am on Friday.

The sun rises over Burton Dassett Hills in Southam, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

Sunrise at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A hat and a bottle of water provided some relief in Hyde Park (Yui Mok/PA)

Teenagers leap from a bridge at Taggs Island, near Hampton Court in Surrey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather at a beach in Bournemouth (Steve Parsons/PA)

Advertising

A kayaker heads out from the beach in Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

People enjoy the hot weather in Hyde Park (Yui Mok/PA)

People punt under the Bridge of Sighs at St John’s College in Cambridge on the River Cam (Joe Giddens/PA)

A workman uses a high visibility vest to shelter from the sun in central Manchester (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Advertising

Lulu Byrne walks through wild flowers on the roadside in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Paddle boarders at Salthouse dock in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

People play in the water at Hathersage Outdoor Swimming Pool in Derbyshire (Anthony Devlin/PA)