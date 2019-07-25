Former Ireland star Paul McGrath appeals for help to find missing son

Former Manchester United and Ireland football star Paul McGrath has used twitter to plead for help in finding his missing son, also called Paul.

Mr McGrath said his family is “very concerned” about Paul and asked social media users to pass on his message.

The 59-year-old said police have been informed of the family’s concern for their missing son.

“Please retweet,” Mr McGrath wrote.

“Looking for social media help please. Has anyone seen my son Paul in around Hale, Manchester, London or any airports in the past few days?

“Police have been informed but we are very concerned and someone somewhere might have spotted him #thankyou.”

By 11.30pm on Thursday more than 21,000 people had retweeted Mr McGrath’s message.