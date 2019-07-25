Australia hopeful of securing trade deal with Boris Johnson – Scott Morrison

Australia will be “one of the first cabs off the rank” when discussing post-Brexit trade deals with the UK, the country’s prime minister Scott Morrison said.

Mr Morrison said Boris Johnson’s move to Number 10 has resulted in a “time of change” for the UK, adding: “I think the new prime minister will bring a new opportunity”.

Mr Morrison, whose centre-right Liberal/National coalition took a surprise victory following an election in May, said he had already congratulated Mr Johnson.

He said: “I am looking forward to spending time with him… at the G7 next month, and we are both looking forward to that opportunity.

Congratulations to @BorisJohnson on his election as Leader of the Conservative Party in the UK. I look forward to working with him and catching up at the G7 next month. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) July 23, 2019

“Moving very quickly, when the opportunity presents, to be able to move to an agreement between the United Kingdom and Australia on trade.

“We will be one of the first cabs off the rank, as has been the case in our discussions with the UK for some time.”

The UK is Australia’s eighth-largest trading partner, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade saying the two-way trade was valued at £15 billion in 2018.

Mr Morrison said: “This is a time of change for the United Kingdom, and I think the new prime minister will bring a new opportunity, I think, to resolve what had been some very difficult issues, and that it is in the interest not only of the United Kingdom and Europe to resolve these matters, but for the order global economy to get some resolution of these issues.

“So I wish him all the best on those matters, and it was good to be able to catch up with him last night and I look forward to our meeting.”