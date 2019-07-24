Advertising
What the papers say – July 24
Boris Johnson winning the Tory leadership battle and becoming prime minister is the story that unites all bar one of today’s front
Boris Johnson may be pleased with dominating today’s front pages, though possibly less pleased with the note of caution in some of the lead stories.
The Times leads on the incoming prime minister’s vision for modern Britain and Cabinet promotions.
The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson will appoint a “Brexiteer Cabinet as he spends his first 100 days in No 10 focusing solely on leaving the EU on October 31”.
The Daily Mail reports that Mr Johnson has vowed to defy “doom-mongers” over Brexit.
The Metro features a picture of a saluting Mr Johnson and a message to not panic.
While the Daily Express says Mr Johnson promises to “defeat Corbyn and energise Britain”.
Elsewhere, the Guardian quotes Mr Johnson as saying the UK is at a “pivotal moment in history”.
The Daily Mirror, amid a series of garish pictures of the new prime minister, says: “It’s really not funny anymore.”
The i says Mr Johnson promises to “unite the nation”, despite a “furious” reaction to his appointment.
The Independent writes that there are 100 days to go to avert what it calls “a no-deal disaster”.
The Financial Times says Mr Johnson has been warned by the IMF to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
And the Daily Star rocks the Boris leads consensus with a story about Coronation Street.
