Tributes to man who died after disturbance outside social club

Relatives of a man who died following a disturbance outside a football social club have paid tribute to a “loving family man”.

Andrew McCarron, 49, was injured during the incident outside Edinburgh City FC’s social club in Lochend Road South in Edinburgh in the early hours of Sunday morning and later died in hospital.

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death.

Mr McCarron was originally from Birmingham but lived in Edinburgh.

In a statement issued through police, his family said: “Andrew was a loving family man, a kind soul and an Aston Villa fan through and through who was sadly taken away from us on Sunday 21st July.

“He will be dearly missed by his parents, siblings, children, family and friends.

“The loss of our beloved Andrew is immeasurable, but so also, is the love he left behind.

“Rest in peace, Andrew.”

Paul Smith, 42, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday and was charged with murder.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.