Tory leadership live: Theresa May’s final PMQs before Johnson takes reins
Boris Johnson will be invited by the Queen to form a government later today.
Theresa May leaves No 10 for the final time this afternoon to formally tender her resignation to the Queen.
First she has a last session in the Commons during PMQs before she heads to the backbenches.
Boris Johnson will then have his audience with the Queen before entering 10 Downing Street for the first time as the UK’s prime minister.
12.10pm
12.05pm
Mrs May said: “I am pleased to hand over to an incoming leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister who I worked with when he was in my Cabinet, and who is committed as a Conservative who stood on a Conservative manifesto in 2017 to delivering on the vote of the British people in 2016 and to delivering a bright future for this country.”
Noon
Theresa May is at the despatch box outlining her daily schedule, including her meeting with the Queen later.
She said: “This morning I had meetings with ministerial colleagues and others.
“Following my duties in this House this afternoon I shall have an audience of Her Majesty the Queen.
“I shall then continue with my duties in this House from the back benches where I will continue to be the member of parliament for Maidenhead.”
11.55am
Theresa May arrived in the Commons chamber to cheers from Tory backbenchers ahead of her final Prime Minister’s Questions.
She took her seat next to Chancellor Philip Hammond.
11.45am
Theresa May’s husband Philip is in the gallery of the House of Commons to watch his wife’s final session of Prime Minister’s Questions at noon.
11.15am
Theresa May has left Downing Street to be driven to the House of Commons for her final stint at the despatch box for Prime Minister’s Questions.
