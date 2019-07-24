Tory leadership live: Theresa May’s final PMQs before Johnson takes reins

Theresa May leaves No 10 for the final time this afternoon to formally tender her resignation to the Queen.

First she has a last session in the Commons during PMQs before she heads to the backbenches.

Boris Johnson will then have his audience with the Queen before entering 10 Downing Street for the first time as the UK’s prime minister.

12.10pm

I’m in the Commons for Theresa May’s last #PMQs. Amazing how many Tory MPs are cheering her on when only a few weeks ago they were stabbing her in the back. That’s politics I guess — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) July 24, 2019

Hypocritical Tory MP’s cheering their outgoing leader #BorisJohnsonPM — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) July 24, 2019

12.05pm

Mrs May said: “I am pleased to hand over to an incoming leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister who I worked with when he was in my Cabinet, and who is committed as a Conservative who stood on a Conservative manifesto in 2017 to delivering on the vote of the British people in 2016 and to delivering a bright future for this country.”

Theresa May speaks during her last PMQs (PA)

Noon

Theresa May is at the despatch box outlining her daily schedule, including her meeting with the Queen later.

She said: “This morning I had meetings with ministerial colleagues and others.

“Following my duties in this House this afternoon I shall have an audience of Her Majesty the Queen.

“I shall then continue with my duties in this House from the back benches where I will continue to be the member of parliament for Maidenhead.”

Today is @theresa_may's last #PMQs as Prime Minister. Watch online live https://t.co/ei3nwJxBB9 — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) July 24, 2019

11.55am

Theresa May arrived in the Commons chamber to cheers from Tory backbenchers ahead of her final Prime Minister’s Questions.

She took her seat next to Chancellor Philip Hammond.

Less than 2 mins before PMQs. May takes her seat. Packed House. Rory Stewart sat in aisle — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas_PA) July 24, 2019

11.45am

Theresa May’s husband Philip is in the gallery of the House of Commons to watch his wife’s final session of Prime Minister’s Questions at noon.

Chancellor Philip Hammond has been writing a couple of notes while sat on the front bench… he’s passed them down the line. What do they say? No idea.#revealed #breaking #exclusive — Richard Wheeler (@richard_kaputt) July 24, 2019

11.15am

Theresa May has left Downing Street to be driven to the House of Commons for her final stint at the despatch box for Prime Minister’s Questions.