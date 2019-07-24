Sinn Fein president presses new PM for meeting

The leader of Sinn Fein has written to Boris Johnson to request a meeting over Brexit, devolved government and the terms for an Irish unity referendum.

On Tuesday, DUP leader Arlene Foster welcomed the election of a “committed unionist” as Tory leader, adding that her party will meet him to renegotiate the confidence and supply deal between their two parties.

Ms McDonald said on Wednesday: “I have reminded the new Prime Minister of the requirement of the British government to honour and implement their commitments under the Good Friday and subsequent agreements, agreements that are incompatible with Brexit.

“The people of the north voted to remain within the EU and that vote must be respected.

“There is a pressing need to restore the power sharing institutions in the north, which has been held up by the DUP’s continued denial of rights and the continued operation of that party’s confidence and supply agreement with the Tories.

“Sinn Fein has engaged constructively in the talks process and we want to ensure the institutions are operating to the highest standard and delivering for all in society.

“The restoration of the institutions requires a fundamental change in the approach of the British government.

“Most critically, this requires the full implementation of the Good Friday and subsequent agreements and full recognition of the rights and equality of all citizens.”