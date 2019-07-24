Public thanked for supporting injured police dog

A police dog which suffered a knife wound during an arrest has returned to duty after making a quicker-than-expected recovery.

Staffordshire Police thanked well-wishers who sent cards and even two hampers to PD Audi after he was injured in Stoke-on-Trent on July 1.

The dog was with his handler, Pc Karl Mander, in Town Road, Hanley, during an incident in which officers are alleged to have been assaulted.

PD Audi's no longer feeling 'ruff' and he's back at work! #heroeswithpaws. Read more here: https://t.co/fRKUVuTEqU pic.twitter.com/mmTKeia22Z — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) July 24, 2019

Confirming that Audi is now back at work, Pc Mander said: “Fortunately, Audi hasn’t taken as long to recover from his injury as we at first feared.

“He’s had lots of rest and TLC and luckily he has recovered well and there doesn’t seem to be any lasting damage to him.

“I have to say, we were really touched by the cards and get well messages people sent to Audi. I think it shows that the public values the work our police dogs do.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who sent something to Audi, it really was appreciated.”