Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas at golf course before Swansea ceremony

Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas visited a Welsh golf course ahead of a ceremony to honour the actress in her home town.

The couple were pictured at Langland Bay Golf Club in Gower, Swansea, where Douglas was joined by his wife’s family for a round of the course.

Oscar winner Zeta-Jones will be given the Freedom of the City of Swansea later on Wednesday.

The PGA director of golf at Langland Bay, Andrew Minty, said he was asked to play with the actress’s father and brother, who are club members, as well as Douglas on Monday.

Michael Douglas taking a swing at Langland Bay Golf Club (Langland Bay Golf Club)

Mr Minty said: “After the round, Catherine joined us on the decking area along with their son Dylan.

“I was very pleased to present Michael and Catherine with honorary membership of Langland Bay. They were both delighted and said that they would be in town more frequently and would be taking advantage of the course a lot more.

“(They) are two of the nicest people you could ever meet.

“I look forward to welcoming them again very soon for a game of golf and to enjoy our facilities.”

Mr Minty said he later received a message from Douglas, who said: “It’s an honour to be a member and we will shout about this little gem far and wide.”

Mr Minty added: “It is no surprise to me that Catherine is getting freedom of the city.

“She is such a lovely, kind person and a fantastic ambassador for Swansea and Wales. This is thoroughly well-deserved. Myself and everyone at Langland Bay Golf Club are delighted for her.”

The Freedom of the City ceremony will take place at the Guildhall, home of Swansea Council.