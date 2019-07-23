Menu

Advertising

Two sets of triplets born within 24 hours at same hospital

UK News | Published:

Brendan and Kirsty McMenamin, from Downpatrick, and Claire and Johnny Stewart, from Donaghadee, became parents to triplets at the Ulster Hospital.

Two sets of triplets have been born within 24 hours at a hospital in Northern Ireland

Two sets of triplets have been born within 24 hours at a hospital in Co Down.

The first trio arrived at the maternity unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald last Tuesday when Brendan and Kirsty McMenamin, from Downpatrick, became parents to a baby girl and two boys.

Zoey, Cameron and Brody McMenamin (South Eastern Health Trust/PA)

Little Zoey, Cameron and Brody weighed in at between 4.7lbs and 5lbs.

The following day, Claire and Johnny Stewart, from Donaghadee, welcomed three baby girls.

Libby, Evie and Annie Stewart (South Eastern Health Trust/PA)

Annie, Libby and Evie tipped the scales at weights between 4.4lbs and 5.1lbs.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News