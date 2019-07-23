In pictures: Johnson is seldom camera shy

The former mayor of London is never one to shy away from a photo opportunity.

As Boris Johnson is announced as the next leader of the Conservative Party, we take a look at some of his previous highlights.

Mr Johnson was left hanging in mid-air after he got stuck on a zipwire at a 2012 Olympic event at Victoria Park in the capital (Ben Kendall/PA)

Donning a pair of fishing waders to help plant flowers at the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Taking part in a tug of war with personnel from the armed forces at the launch of London Poppy Day (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Trying out an Oculus virtual reality headset at Google’s offices in Israel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Responding to a request for a kiss from Gina Andrade in Wembley during his mayoral campaign in 2008 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

After winning the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat on election night 2015 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He’s also a keen proponent of sport – often pictured riding his bicycle, and seldom shies away from picking up a bat or a ball.

Boris Johnson on an early morning jog in 2004 after he was sacked from the shadow cabinet by Tory party leader Michael Howard, after revelations about his private life were published in a tabloid newspaper (Chris Young/PA)

Mr Johnson forces a rugby tackle on German footballer Maurizio Gaudino during a legends match in Reading in 2006 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Promoting a sports participation initiative outside County Hall in London in 2008 (Tim Ireland/PA)

Taking part in a street cricket tournament in aid of charity in 2015 (Lauren Hurley/PA)

During a street rugby tournament in Tokyo with school children to mark Japan hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A fellow commuter gesturing to Mr Johnson during his tenure as Mayor of London (John Stillwell/PA)

But there is always time in a busy politician’s schedule for some light refreshments.

An ice cream stop in Barry, South Wales during the leadership campaign (Frank Augstein/PA)

Boris Johnson brings tea for the press to drink outside his house in Thame in August 2018 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Being taught how to make a latte at a Starbucks branch in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)