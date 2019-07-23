Advertising
In pictures: Johnson is seldom camera shy
The new Tory leader tends to make the most of media events.
The former mayor of London is never one to shy away from a photo opportunity.
As Boris Johnson is announced as the next leader of the Conservative Party, we take a look at some of his previous highlights.
Advertising
He’s also a keen proponent of sport – often pictured riding his bicycle, and seldom shies away from picking up a bat or a ball.
Advertising
But there is always time in a busy politician’s schedule for some light refreshments.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.