In pictures: Johnson is seldom camera shy

UK News | Published:

The new Tory leader tends to make the most of media events.

Boris Johnson

The former mayor of London is never one to shy away from a photo opportunity.

As Boris Johnson is announced as the next leader of the Conservative Party, we take a look at some of his previous highlights.

London Olympic Games – Day 5
Mr Johnson was left hanging in mid-air after he got stuck on a zipwire at a 2012 Olympic event at Victoria Park in the capital (Ben Kendall/PA)
Boris visit to Kew
Donning a pair of fishing waders to help plant flowers at the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Poppy Appeal 2015
Taking part in a tug of war with personnel from the armed forces at the launch of London Poppy Day (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson visit to Israel – Day One
Trying out an Oculus virtual reality headset at Google’s offices in Israel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson campaign trail
Responding to a request for a kiss from Gina Andrade in Wembley during his mayoral campaign in 2008 (Fiona Hanson/PA)
General Election 2015 declaration – May 7th
After winning the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat on election night 2015 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He’s also a keen proponent of sport – often pictured riding his bicycle, and seldom shies away from picking up a bat or a ball.

Boris Johnson sacked by Conservatives
Boris Johnson on an early morning jog in 2004 after he was sacked from the shadow cabinet by Tory party leader Michael Howard, after revelations about his private life were published in a tabloid newspaper (Chris Young/PA)
SOCCER Legends
Mr Johnson forces a rugby tackle on German footballer Maurizio Gaudino during a legends match in Reading in 2006 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Launch of a campaign on sports participation
Promoting a sports participation initiative outside County Hall in London in 2008 (Tim Ireland/PA)

Chance to Shine Street cricket tournament
Taking part in a street cricket tournament in aid of charity in 2015 (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Boris Johnson visit to Japan – Day Four
During a street rugby tournament in Tokyo with school children to mark Japan hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A fellow commuter gesturing to Mr Johnson
A fellow commuter gesturing to Mr Johnson during his tenure as Mayor of London (John Stillwell/PA)

But there is always time in a busy politician’s schedule for some light refreshments.

Tory leadership race
An ice cream stop in Barry, South Wales during the leadership campaign (Frank Augstein/PA)
Boris Johnson comments
Boris Johnson brings tea for the press to drink outside his house in Thame in August 2018 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Apprenticeship initiative announcement
Being taught how to make a latte at a Starbucks branch in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
EU referendum
Pouring a pint during the Vote Leave Brexit campaign in St Austell (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
