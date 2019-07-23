Harry to join environmental campaigner at youth empowerment scheme

The Duke of Sussex will join leading primatologist Dr Jane Goodall at a meeting of her youth empowerment project.

Dr Goodall, who is famed for her life-long study of chimpanzees, founded her Roots and Shoots global leadership programme to inspire young people to change their communities, environment and local wildlife for the better.

Established in 1991 with just 12 Tanzanian high school students, today the initiative involves young people in more than 50 countries with members ranging from pre-school through to university.

Dr Jane Goodall (Ian West/PA)

For the past six years Dr Goodall has been staging meetings of Roots and Shoots students from across the globe at Windsor Castle to share their projects, discuss local and global problems and to collectively encourage one another in their work and activism.

Harry will meet the students at the Castle’s St George’s House and hear about the issues affecting them before giving a speech.

The duke will also listen to presentations from representatives from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas and be given an overview of the project.