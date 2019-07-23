Comic book writer Mark Millar puts on Toy Story screening in Coatbridge

Comic book writer Mark Millar has purchased 200 tickets for children living on his old housing estate in Coatbridge so that they can see Toy Story 4 for free.

Mr Millar, famous for comics including Kick-Ass, Wanted and Kingsman, which were made Hollywood films, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that a private screening would be held at the Showcase Cinema in the North Lanarkshire town on August 2 at 2pm.

Tickets will be handed out on a first come, first served basis after Sunday services at St Bartholomew’s Church and Townhead Parish Church in Coatbridge on July 28.

He wrote on Twitter: “Wanna see Toy Story 4 for free in the school holidays? My wife and I have bought 200 tix for families in my old housing estate.”

Mark Millar and his partner Lucy Unwin (Danny Lawson/PA)

The comic book writer is a former pupil of St Bartholomew’s Primary and St Ambrose High, selling his first comic book script in 1989 for £240.

In 2017, Mr Millar set up the Millar Foundation to build homes and to help regenerate Coatbridge, having sold his company, Millarworld, to Netflix.

Millar has created stories for classic characters such as Superman for DC comics, as well as working on the UK’s 2000AD. He created Marvel’s Civil War arc, and wrote for the Ultimate X-Men series.