What the papers say – July 23

The conviction of Carl Beech for falsifying a lurid story of a murderous paedophile ring are on the front of many of the papers on Tuesday.

The Times leads with the verdict against Beech, writing that Labour deputy leader Tom Watson should apologise to the victims of his lies. Mr Watson wrote in 2015 that it was a “travesty” that Lord Brittan, later cleared, would “never be asked the truth” after Beech made allegations.

Watson has to apologise, say victims of abuse lie#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/g8yYptzIz7 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 22, 2019

The Daily Telegraph also leads with the conviction of Beech, writing there are “serious questions” about the role of Scotland Yard and Mr Watson in his “deceit”.

TELEGRAPH: Fantasist whose lies should never have been believed #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/CeuhGnGa5t — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 22, 2019

The Daily Mail says Scotland Yard is “in the dock” after Beech was found guilty, with his “outlandish lies” leading to a “disastrous investigation that saw homes raided and loves ruined without a shred of evidence”.

The Metro carries the same story, saying Beech – known as Nick – “conned the Met”.

While the Daily Express says Beech “made a mockery of justice”.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – Police blasted over £2m inquiry into VIP sex abuse lies– Hottest July day on the way– New #StrictlyComeDancing judge announced– Cool dude #RodStewart wears it well#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dW4dq5Yohs — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 22, 2019

Elsewhere, the Guardian writes that Conservative leadership hopeful Boris Johnson is heading for a “collision” with Parliament over his hardline stance on Brexit.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 23 July 2019 | Tory rebels warn Johnson: ditch no deal or face fight for survival pic.twitter.com/nFdLwa81DC — The Guardian (@guardian) July 22, 2019

The Daily Mirror says Mr Johnson is “facing the wrath” of former PMs Sir John Major, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown on his no-deal Brexit plans.

The i leads with the headline “Boris Johnson 24 hours from Downing Street”, and reporting that “several” senior Conservatives are ready to leave.

Tuesday's front page: Boris Johnson 24 hours from Downing Street – as senior Conservatives quit the government #tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/Fe4y8K2lFh — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 22, 2019

The Independent writes of a potential “constitutional crisis” if Mr Johnson presses ahead with no-deal Brexit plans.

The Financial Times turns its attention to the Gulf, with Jeremy Hunt calling for a Europe-led mission to protect ships in the area.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 23 July https://t.co/kA3133n740 pic.twitter.com/h3b5GtZRJz — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 22, 2019

And the Daily Star returns to the tale of a seagull who snatched a pet dog, picturing what the paper calls “the prime suspeck”.